2019 Kona Bicycle Company Ute Complete
- Category
- Cargo
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S-18
L-20
Stack
581mm
595mm
Reach
421mm
441mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
457mm
508mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
588mm
612mm
Top Tube Slope
14.5deg
10.4deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
50mm
50mm
Bottom Bracket Height
301mm
301mm
Chainstay Length
625mm
625mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
623mm
623mm
Front-Center
652mm
677mm
Front-Center Horizontal
650mm
676mm
Wheelbase
1273mm
1299mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
44mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
440mm
440mm
Trail
74.3mm
high
74.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
70.3mm
70.3mm
Wheel Flop
22.9mm
22.9mm
Standover Height
695mm
700mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
131mm
170 mm cranks
156mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
131mm
170 mm cranks
131mm
170 mm cranks
Complete Build
S-18
L-20
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1975mm
2001mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
