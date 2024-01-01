2024 Liv Cycling Avail Advanced Pro 1
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Women's
Geometry
XS
S
M
Stack
528mm
547mm
566mm
Reach
373mm
373mm
373mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.42:1
1.47:1
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
405mm
435mm
465mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
520mm
525mm
535mm
Top Tube Slope
16deg
14.6deg
13.4deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
125mm
145mm
165mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
73mm
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
268mm
270mm
270mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
413.3mm
413.6mm
413.6mm
Front-Center
586.6mm
592.9mm
597.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
581.8mm
588.4mm
593.4mm
Wheelbase
995mm
1002mm
1007mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
65.2mm
high
65.2mm
high
65.2mm
high
Mechanical Trail
61.7mm
61.7mm
61.7mm
Wheel Flop
20.1mm
20.1mm
20.1mm
Standover Height
712mm
737mm
762mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
78.6mm
165 mm cranks
79.9mm
170 mm cranks
84.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
103mm
165 mm cranks
100mm
170 mm cranks
100mm
170 mm cranks
1 Build
XS
S
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
32mm
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
686mm
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1681mm
1688mm
1693mm
Crank Length
165mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
380mm
400mm
400mm
Stem Length
70mm
80mm
90mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
153 cm
to162 cm
158 cm
to169 cm
165 cm
to174 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
