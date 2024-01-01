2018 Liv Cycling Brava SLR
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Women's
Geometry
XS
S
M
Stack
522mm
543mm
562mm
Reach
370mm
374mm
389mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
1.45:1
1.44:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
445mm
475mm
505mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
515mm
530mm
550mm
Top Tube Slope
10.8deg
9.7deg
8.3deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
135mm
155mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286mm
286mm
286mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.8mm
425.8mm
425.8mm
Front-Center
590.3mm
596.2mm
617.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
587.2mm
593.2mm
614.2mm
Wheelbase
1013mm
1019mm
1040mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
69.5mm
high
66.3mm
high
66.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
65.5mm
62.7mm
62.7mm
Wheel Flop
21.9mm
20.4mm
20.4mm
Standover Height
740mm
765mm
791mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
79.3mm
165 mm cranks
80.2mm
170 mm cranks
101.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
121mm
165 mm cranks
116mm
170 mm cranks
116mm
170 mm cranks
SLR Build
XS
S
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
35mm
Tire Width Max
42mm
42mm
42mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1705mm
1711mm
1732mm
Crank Length
165mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
380mm
380mm
400mm
Stem Length
70mm
80mm
90mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
152 cm
to163 cm
158 cm
to169 cm
164 cm
to176 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendCyclocross
