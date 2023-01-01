2013 Soma Fabrications Bart/Lisa Base
- Category
- Kids Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
40
Stack
421mm
Reach
316mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
400mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
436.7mm
Top Tube Slope
4.9deg
Head Tube Angle
74deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
126mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
20mm
Bottom Bracket Height
234.1mm
Chainstay Length
348mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
347.4mm
Front-Center
477mm
Front-Center Horizontal
477.6mm
Wheelbase
825mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Trail
27.1mm
very low
Mechanical Trail
26mm
Wheel Flop
7.2mm
Standover Height
622.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
82.9mm
140 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
94.1mm
140 mm cranks
Base Build
Wheel Size
451mm BSD
451 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.13in
Tire Width Max
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
508.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1333.2mm
Crank Length
140mm
Handlebar Width
33cm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
4 ft 0 in
to4 ft 2 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids Road
Source:https://www.somafab.com/archives/product/bart-kids-road-frame-set