2022 Niner Bikes JET 9 RDO 3-Star Sram GX Eagle
- Category
- Full-suspension Trail MTB
- Design
- Moto/Klunker/Riser Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 130mm fork travel, 120mm rear travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Medium (High)
Stack
613mm
Reach
450mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
406mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
603mm
Head Tube Angle
66.5deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, ETT HT Top
76deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
33mm
Bottom Bracket Height
280.4mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
432mm
Front-Center
748mm
Front-Center Horizontal
747mm
Wheelbase
1179mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Trail
88.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
81mm
Wheel Flop
32.3mm
Standover Height
698mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
264.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
110.4mm
170 mm cranks
3-Star Sram GX Eagle Build
Medium (High)
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4mm
Tire Width Max
2.6mm
Tire Outer Diameter
626.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1805.8mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
800mm
Stem Length
35mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 8 in
to6 ft 0 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
