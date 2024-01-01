2021 BMC Switzerland URS Four
- Category
- Progressive Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
Stack
569mm
Reach
415mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.37:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
459mm
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
459mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
578mm
Top Tube Slope
13.3deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
146mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
69mm
Bottom Bracket Height
284mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
419.4mm
Front-Center
648mm
Front-Center Horizontal
644.6mm
Wheelbase
1064mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
407mm
Trail
80.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
75.7mm
Wheel Flop
25.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
122.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
111.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Four Build
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
42mm
Tire Width Max
45mm
Tire Outer Diameter
706mm
Bike Length with Tires
1770mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
55mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
172 cm
to180 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendProgressive Gravel
Source:https://bmc-switzerland.com/de/collections/gravel-bikes/products/urs-01-four-bikes-bmc-23-10619-007#geometry_NUGnEj