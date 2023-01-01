2019 Orbea Katu 30
- Category
- Mini-velo/Folding
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake, Step-through
Geometry
U
Stack
523mm
Reach
402mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.3:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
458mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
576mm
Top Tube Slope
9.2deg
Head Tube Angle
68.7deg
Seat Tube Angle
71.3deg
Head Tube Length
250mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
-26mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286.2mm
Chainstay Length
437mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
436.2mm
Front-Center
646.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
645.8mm
Wheelbase
1082mm
Fork Offset/Rake
27.7mm
Fork Length, Unknown
350mm
Trail
71.7mm
high
Mechanical Trail
66.8mm
Wheel Flop
24.3mm
Standover Height
650mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
216.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
116.2mm
170 mm cranks
30 Build
U
Wheel Size
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
520.3mm
Bike Length with Tires
1602.3mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
660mm
Stem Length
150mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendMini-velo/Folding
