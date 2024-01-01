HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Cinelli
/
Hobootleg

2014 Cinelli Hobootleg Complete

Category
Off-road Touring
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Steel
Features
Rim brake
56cm
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

56cm
Stack
593mm
Reach
379mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
560mm
Top Tube Slope
11.3deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
279mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.4mm
Front-Center
610mm
Front-Center Horizontal
606.6mm
Wheelbase
1041mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Fork Length, Unknown
410mm
Trail
64.1mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
60.7mm
Wheel Flop
19.3mm
Standover Height
808mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
91mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
109mm
170 mm cranks

Complete Build

56cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
38mm
Tire Outer Diameter
698mm
Bike Length with Tires
1739mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
Off-road Touring
Source:https://www.bikeradar.com/reviews/bikes/road-bikes/cinelli-bootleg-hobo-in-brief-review
