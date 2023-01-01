2010 Araya Industrial Muddy Fox MFP Premium
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
440
490
Stack
539.5mm
550.5mm
Reach
406.9mm
411.4mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
440mm
490mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
568mm
581mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
546mm
562mm
Top Tube Slope
12.4deg
8.4deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
45mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
290.4mm
270.4mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
422.6mm
420mm
Front-Center
620mm
625mm
Front-Center Horizontal
618.4mm
626mm
Wheelbase
1041mm
1046mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
Trail
64.8mm
mid/neutral
67.9mm
high
Mechanical Trail
61.4mm
64.2mm
Wheel Flop
19.5mm
20.9mm
Standover Height
728mm
759mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
114.6mm
170 mm cranks
119.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
120.4mm
170 mm cranks
100.4mm
170 mm cranks
MFP Premium Build
440
490
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
2.2in
Tire Outer Diameter
670.8mm
670.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1711.8mm
1716.8mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:http://araya-rinkai.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/araya_2010.pdf