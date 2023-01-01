1987 Araya Industrial Muddy Fox MF26
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
420
510
Stack
494.6mm
487.8mm
Reach
402.1mm
414mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.23:1
1.18:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
555.3mm
565mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
535mm
565mm
Top Tube Slope
10deg
0deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
40mm
40mm
Bottom Bracket Height
290.3mm
290.3mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
438.2mm
438.2mm
Front-Center
617mm
627mm
Front-Center Horizontal
615.8mm
625.8mm
Wheelbase
1054mm
1064mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
Trail
72.3mm
high
72.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
68mm
68mm
Wheel Flop
23.3mm
23.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
116.7mm
170 mm cranks
126.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
120.3mm
170 mm cranks
120.3mm
170 mm cranks
MF26 Build
420
510
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2in
2in
Tire Outer Diameter
660.6mm
660.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1714.6mm
1724.6mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendRigid MTB
