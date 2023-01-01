2022 Nukeproof Scout 275 Comp
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 15% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
small
medium
large
x-large
Stack
616.2mm
625.4mm
634.4mm
643.3mm
Reach
428.3mm
446mm
463.3mm
480.5mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.4:1
1.37:1
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
380mm
410mm
440mm
460mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
605mm
625mm
645.2mm
664mm
Head Tube Angle
64.5deg
64.5deg
64.5deg
64.5deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Seat Tube Top
74deg
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
130mm
140mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Bottom Bracket Height
308mm
308mm
308mm
308mm
Chainstay Length
422.5mm
425mm
427.5mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
419.5mm
422.1mm
424.6mm
427.1mm
Front-Center
741.1mm
762.7mm
784.6mm
806mm
Front-Center Horizontal
739.4mm
761.2mm
782.9mm
804.4mm
Wheelbase
1158.9mm
1183.2mm
1207.5mm
1231.5mm
Fork Offset/Rake
37mm
37mm
37mm
37mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
532mm
532mm
532mm
532mm
Trail
129.8mm
very high
129.8mm
very high
129.8mm
very high
129.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
117.1mm
117.1mm
117.1mm
117.1mm
Wheel Flop
50.4mm
50.4mm
50.4mm
50.4mm
Standover Height
680.2mm
686.6mm
690.9mm
704.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
213.1mm
170 mm cranks
234.7mm
170 mm cranks
256.6mm
170 mm cranks
278mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
138mm
170 mm cranks
138mm
170 mm cranks
138mm
170 mm cranks
138mm
170 mm cranks
Comp Build
small
medium
large
x-large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
716.1mm
716.1mm
716.1mm
716.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1875mm
1899.3mm
1923.6mm
1947.6mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
780mm
780mm
800mm
800mm
Stem Length
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Stem Angle
0deg
0deg
0deg
0deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
160 cm
to167.5 cm
167.5 cm
to178 cm
178 cm
to183 cm
183 cm
to193 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
