2014 Nukeproof Mega 275 AM
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 180mm fork travel, 130mm rear travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
17''
M
Stack
—
591mm
Reach
—
418mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
—
1.41:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
—
431.8mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
—
596mm
Top Tube Slope
—
18.1deg
Head Tube Angle
—
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
—
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
—
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
—
-3mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
353.4mm
Chainstay Length
—
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
—
445mm
Front-Center
—
730mm
Front-Center Horizontal
—
730mm
Wheelbase
—
1175mm
Fork Offset/Rake
—
43.4mm
Trail
—
—
108.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
—
99.1mm
Wheel Flop
—
40.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
—
170 mm cranks
209.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
—
170 mm cranks
183.4mm
170 mm cranks
AM Build
17''
M
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
700.8mm
700.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
—
1875.8mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
