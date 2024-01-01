HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Nukeproof
/
Mega 275

2014 Nukeproof Mega 275 AM

Category
Full-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Full suspension
Frame
Aluminum
Suspension
180mm fork travel, 130mm rear travel, 25% sag
Features
Disc brake
17''
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
M
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category

Geometry

17''
M
Stack
591mm
Reach
418mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
431.8mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
596mm
Top Tube Slope
18.1deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
-3mm
Bottom Bracket Height
353.4mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
445mm
Front-Center
730mm
Front-Center Horizontal
730mm
Wheelbase
1175mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43.4mm
Trail
108.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
99.1mm
Wheel Flop
40.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
170 mm cranks
209.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
170 mm cranks
183.4mm
170 mm cranks

AM Build

17''
M
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
700.8mm
700.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1875.8mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Full-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.imbikemag.com/reviews/bikes/trail-bikes/nukeproof-mega-tr-275-comp-2014/
Suggest Bike Edit