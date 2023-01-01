2019 Norco Bicycles Fluid 2.3+ Complete
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 60mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
ONE SIZE
Stack
445mm
Reach
303mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
255mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
465mm
Top Tube Slope
27.8deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
70deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
15mm
Bottom Bracket Height
254mm
Chainstay Length
338mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
337.7mm
Front-Center
511mm
Front-Center Horizontal
511.3mm
Wheelbase
849mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40.4mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
382mm
Trail
60mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
56mm
Wheel Flop
20.1mm
Standover Height
577mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
102mm
140 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
114mm
140 mm cranks
Complete Build
ONE SIZE
Wheel Size
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
538.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1387.1mm
Crank Length
140mm
Handlebar Width
600mm
Stem Length
35mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
48 cm
to56 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids MTB
