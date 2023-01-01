2019 Norco Bicycles Fluid 4.3+ Complete
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 80mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
24
Stack
553mm
Reach
320mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.73:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
320mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
500mm
Top Tube Slope
30.7deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
47mm
Bottom Bracket Height
272.5mm
Chainstay Length
385mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
382.1mm
Front-Center
559mm
Front-Center Horizontal
556.9mm
Wheelbase
939mm
Fork Offset/Rake
39.8mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
464mm
Trail
80mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
74.7mm
Wheel Flop
26.8mm
Standover Height
699mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
87.5mm
152 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
120.5mm
152 mm cranks
Complete Build
24
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
639.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1578.1mm
Crank Length
152mm
Handlebar Width
660mm
Stem Length
35mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
PBH
22 cm
to25 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids MTB
Source:https://www.norco.com/bikes/youth/mountain/fluid-ht-aluminum/fluid-43/