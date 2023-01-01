2019 Norco Bicycles Fluid 2.2 FS Complete
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 75mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
20
Stack
442mm
Reach
302mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.46:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
300mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
445mm
Top Tube Slope
21.7deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
25mm
Bottom Bracket Height
228.8mm
Chainstay Length
355mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
354.1mm
Front-Center
534mm
Front-Center Horizontal
532.9mm
Wheelbase
887mm
Fork Offset/Rake
57.9mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
416mm
Trail
40.1mm
low
Mechanical Trail
37.2mm
Wheel Flop
13.9mm
Standover Height
570mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
140.2mm
140 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
88.8mm
140 mm cranks
Complete Build
20
Wheel Size
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
Tire Width
2in
Tire Width Max
2.2in
Tire Outer Diameter
507.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1394.6mm
Crank Length
140mm
Handlebar Width
640mm
Stem Length
35mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
PBH
48 cm
to56 cm
Source:https://www.norco.com/bikes/youth/mountain/fluid-fs-aluminum/fluid-22-fs/