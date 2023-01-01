2020 Shand Cycles Bahookie Dropbar (27.5" wheels)
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
624mm
643mm
661mm
671mm
Reach
372mm
381mm
395mm
413mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.68:1
1.69:1
1.67:1
1.62:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
465mm
485mm
495mm
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
565mm
580mm
600mm
620mm
Top Tube Slope
19.4deg
18.9deg
19.2deg
16.1deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
130mm
150mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
318.5mm
298.2mm
298.2mm
298.2mm
Chainstay Length
442mm
442mm
442mm
442mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
436.4mm
436.4mm
436.4mm
436.4mm
Front-Center
643mm
659mm
681mm
701mm
Front-Center Horizontal
639.6mm
655.6mm
677.6mm
697.6mm
Wheelbase
1076mm
1092mm
1114mm
1134mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Trail
94.5mm
very high
86.7mm
very high
86.7mm
very high
86.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
88.2mm
81mm
81mm
81mm
Wheel Flop
31.6mm
29mm
29mm
29mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
84.5mm
170 mm cranks
120.8mm
170 mm cranks
142.8mm
170 mm cranks
162.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
148.5mm
170 mm cranks
128.2mm
170 mm cranks
128.2mm
170 mm cranks
128.2mm
170 mm cranks
Dropbar (27.5" wheels) Build
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3.8in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
777mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1853mm
1828.4mm
1850.4mm
1870.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
