2025 REEB Cycles The Sam's Pants Base 2025
Geometry
XS
S
M
L
XL
Stack
553mm
567mm
576mm
600mm
614mm
Reach
375mm
385mm
400mm
415mm
430mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
1.47:1
1.44:1
1.45:1
1.43:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
450mm
465mm
485mm
515mm
545mm
Seat Tube Length, Effective Unknown
73.5mm
73.5mm
73.5mm
73.5mm
73.5mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
541mm
555mm
573mm
594mm
613mm
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
70deg
70deg
70deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
110mm
120mm
145mm
165mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
75mm
75mm
75mm
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
291.9mm
291.9mm
291.9mm
291.9mm
291.9mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
435mm
435mm
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
428.5mm
428.5mm
428.5mm
428.5mm
428.5mm
Front-Center
606mm
619.5mm
637mm
660mm
680mm
Front-Center Horizontal
599.5mm
614.5mm
632.5mm
655.5mm
675.5mm
Wheelbase
1028mm
1043mm
1061mm
1084mm
1104mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47.5mm
47.4mm
47.1mm
46.5mm
46.4mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Trail
83mm
very high
83.1mm
very high
83.4mm
very high
84.1mm
very high
84.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
78mm
78.1mm
78.3mm
79mm
79.1mm
Wheel Flop
26.7mm
26.7mm
26.8mm
27mm
27.1mm
Standover Height
758mm
772mm
787mm
813mm
834mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
69.1mm
170 mm cranks
82.6mm
170 mm cranks
100.1mm
170 mm cranks
123.1mm
170 mm cranks
143.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
121.9mm
170 mm cranks
121.9mm
170 mm cranks
121.9mm
170 mm cranks
121.9mm
170 mm cranks
121.9mm
170 mm cranks
Base 2025 Build
XS
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
2.2in
2.2in
2.2in
2.2in
Tire Outer Diameter
733.8mm
733.8mm
733.8mm
733.8mm
733.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1761.8mm
1776.8mm
1794.8mm
1817.8mm
1837.8mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendProgressive Gravel
Source:https://reebcycles.com/products/the-sams-pants