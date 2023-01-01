2022 REEB Cycles The Sam's Pants Frameset (Steel)
Geometry
Small (53)
Stack
571mm
Reach
368mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
529mm
Top Tube Slope
13.5deg
Head Tube Angle
68.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.25deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
281mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
439.5mm
Front-Center
624.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
620.5mm
Wheelbase
1060mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
Fork Length, Unknown
415mm
Trail
83.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
77.6mm
Wheel Flop
28.5mm
Standover Height
759mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
103.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
111mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset (Steel) Build
Small (53)
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1762mm
Crank Length
170mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:www.Reeb cycles.com