2022 REEB Cycles The Sam's Pants Base
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small (53)
Medium (55)
Stack
571mm
587mm
Reach
368mm
376mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
470mm
490mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
529mm
550mm
Top Tube Slope
13.5deg
12.8deg
Head Tube Angle
68.5deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.25deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
296.9mm
296.9mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
439.5mm
439.5mm
Front-Center
624.5mm
632.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
620.5mm
628.5mm
Wheelbase
1060mm
1068mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
415mm
415mm
Trail
89.7mm
very high
86.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
83.5mm
80.5mm
Wheel Flop
30.6mm
28.8mm
Standover Height
759mm
781mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
87.6mm
170 mm cranks
95.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
126.9mm
170 mm cranks
126.9mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Small (53)
Medium (55)
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
2.2in
Tire Outer Diameter
733.8mm
733.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1793.8mm
1801.8mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
