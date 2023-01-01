2022 Finna Cycles Landscape Complete
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
599mm
610mm
636mm
664mm
Reach
370mm
378mm
386mm
397mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.62:1
1.61:1
1.65:1
1.67:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
406mm
457mm
508mm
559mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
545mm
565mm
580mm
600mm
Top Tube Slope
23.3deg
18.7deg
15.7deg
13deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
120mm
145mm
175mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
296.9mm
296.9mm
296.9mm
296.9mm
Chainstay Length
450mm
450mm
450mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
444.5mm
444.5mm
444.5mm
444.5mm
Front-Center
611mm
621mm
632mm
653mm
Front-Center Horizontal
607.5mm
617.5mm
627.5mm
649.5mm
Wheelbase
1052mm
1062mm
1072mm
1094mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
468mm
468mm
468mm
468mm
Trail
85.7mm
very high
85.7mm
very high
78.7mm
high
78.7mm
high
Mechanical Trail
80.5mm
80.5mm
74.4mm
74.4mm
Wheel Flop
27.5mm
27.5mm
24.2mm
24.2mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
74.1mm
170 mm cranks
84.1mm
170 mm cranks
95.1mm
170 mm cranks
116.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
126.9mm
170 mm cranks
126.9mm
170 mm cranks
126.9mm
170 mm cranks
126.9mm
170 mm cranks
Complete Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
2.2in
2.2in
2.2in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
733.8mm
733.8mm
733.8mm
733.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1785.8mm
1795.8mm
1805.8mm
1827.8mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
161 cm
to175 cm
173 cm
to183 cm
181 cm
to191 cm
191 cm
to201 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendOff-road Touring
Source:https://www.finnacycles.com/frames/208-1256-finna-landscape-sahara-sand.html