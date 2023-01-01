2019 Hunt Bikes 29+ Frameset
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S (15")
M (17")
L (19")
Stack
596.9mm
606.2mm
615.6mm
Reach
434.5mm
451.6mm
468.7mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.37:1
1.34:1
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
382mm
432mm
482mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
580mm
600mm
620mm
Head Tube Angle
69.5deg
69.5deg
69.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
62mm
62mm
62mm
Bottom Bracket Height
325.2mm
325.2mm
325.2mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
440.7mm
440.7mm
440.7mm
Front-Center
685.4mm
705.9mm
726.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
682.5mm
703.1mm
723.7mm
Wheelbase
1123.2mm
1143.8mm
1164.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
470mm
470mm
470mm
Trail
96.7mm
very high
96.7mm
very high
96.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
90.6mm
90.6mm
90.6mm
Wheel Flop
31.7mm
31.7mm
31.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
128.2mm
170 mm cranks
148.7mm
170 mm cranks
169.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
155.2mm
170 mm cranks
155.2mm
170 mm cranks
155.2mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset Build
S (15")
M (17")
L (19")
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
774.4mm
774.4mm
774.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1897.6mm
1918.2mm
1938.8mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
160 cm
to175 cm
173 cm
to185 cm
183 cm
to195 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:https://huntbikes.com/products/frame-and-fork