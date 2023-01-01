2017 Above Bike Store Mudman Base
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
X-Small
Small
Medium
Large
Stack
524.4mm
537.6mm
548.9mm
558.4mm
Reach
368.5mm
374.6mm
384.7mm
406.4mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.42:1
1.44:1
1.43:1
1.37:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
482.1mm
502.5mm
524.7mm
543mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
502mm
522mm
545mm
568mm
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
76.2deg
75deg
74.5deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
81mm
93mm
105mm
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
65mm
65mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286mm
286mm
286mm
286mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Front-Center
585.4mm
591mm
610.1mm
628.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
581mm
587mm
601mm
626mm
Wheelbase
1001mm
1007mm
1021mm
1046mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47mm
47mm
47mm
47mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
403mm
403mm
403mm
403mm
Trail
74.4mm
high
71.2mm
high
71.2mm
high
71.2mm
high
Mechanical Trail
70.2mm
67.3mm
67.3mm
67.3mm
Wheel Flop
23.4mm
21.9mm
21.9mm
21.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
64.4mm
170 mm cranks
70mm
170 mm cranks
89.1mm
170 mm cranks
107.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
116mm
170 mm cranks
116mm
170 mm cranks
116mm
170 mm cranks
116mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
X-Small
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
40mm
40mm
40mm
Tire Width Max
40mm
40mm
40mm
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
702mm
702mm
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1703mm
1709mm
1723mm
1748mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCyclocross
Source:https://www.squidbikes.com/products/steel-era-mudman-frameset, https://www.flickr.com/photos/24162181@N02/34009559481