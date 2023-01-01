2017 B'TWIN Triban 100
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
L
Stack
611mm
Reach
383mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.6:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
564mm
Top Tube Slope
12deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
195mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
-52mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
419.5mm
Front-Center
600.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
596.5mm
Wheelbase
1016mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45.4mm
Trail
-42.6mm
Mechanical Trail
-40.7mm
Wheel Flop
-11.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
414.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
-222mm
170 mm cranks
100 Build
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
Tire Width Max
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
32mm
Bike Length with Tires
1048mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
172 ft 0 in
to195 ft 0 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendEndurance Road
