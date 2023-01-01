2019 Helix Labs Inc. Helix Base
- Category
- Mini-velo/Folding
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Titanium
- Fork
- Titanium
- Features
- Disc brake, Folding
Geometry
One Size
Stack
672mm
Reach
435mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.54:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
338mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
590mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
590mm
Top Tube Slope
33.8deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
77deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
-16.4mm
Bottom Bracket Height
308mm
Chainstay Length
411mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
410.7mm
Front-Center
655.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
655.3mm
Wheelbase
1066mm
Fork Offset/Rake
9.4mm
Trail
79.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
75.8mm
Wheel Flop
22.2mm
Standover Height
671mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
198.9mm
165 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
143mm
165 mm cranks
Base Build
One Size
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
583.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1649.2mm
Crank Length
165mm
Handlebar Width
580mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendMini-velo/Folding
Source:https://www.helix.ca/specifications/