2019 Salsa Cycles Timberjack Kids Timberjack 24
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
24
Stack
525mm
Reach
375mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
330mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
535mm
Top Tube Slope
24deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
30mm
Bottom Bracket Height
297.5mm
Chainstay Length
446mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
445mm
Front-Center
587.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
587mm
Wheelbase
1032mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
446mm
Trail
89.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
82.7mm
Wheel Flop
31mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
90.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
127.5mm
170 mm cranks
Timberjack 24 Build
24
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
655mm
Bike Length with Tires
1687mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
140 cm
to157 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
