2019 Chumba Cycles Sendero Steel (29" wheels)
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Geometry
MD
LG
XL
Stack
624mm
633mm
638mm
Reach
437mm
459mm
485mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.38:1
1.32:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
412.8mm
463.5mm
514.4mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
618mm
643mm
668mm
Top Tube Slope
22.4deg
17.7deg
12.9deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
68deg
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
48mm
48mm
48mm
Bottom Bracket Height
329mm
329mm
329mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
Chainstay Length Max
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
417.3mm
417.3mm
417.3mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
437.4mm
437.4mm
437.4mm
Front-Center
725.3mm
751.3mm
779.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
723.8mm
749.8mm
777.8mm
Wheelbase
1141mm
1167mm
1195mm
Wheelbase Max
1161mm
1187mm
2015mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
530mm
530mm
530mm
Trail
97.3mm
very high
97.3mm
very high
97.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
90.2mm
90.2mm
90.2mm
Wheel Flop
33.8mm
33.8mm
33.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
178.3mm
170 mm cranks
204.3mm
170 mm cranks
232.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
159mm
170 mm cranks
159mm
170 mm cranks
159mm
170 mm cranks
Steel (29" wheels) Build
MD
LG
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Width Max
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
754.1mm
754.1mm
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1895.1mm
1921.1mm
1949.1mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.chumbausa.com/sendero-steel-mountain-bike-29er-27plus