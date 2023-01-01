2023 State Bicycle Co. Undefeated Carbon Disc Road
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
45
48
50
52
54
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
Carbon Disc Road Build
45
48
50
52
54
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
Source:https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0232/3305/files/2023-UndefeatedCarbon-Frame-SizeSpec_9d44f9f2-259b-4da9-a45c-4d6566d87ded.pdf?v=1690071904