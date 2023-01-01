HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
State Bicycle Co.
/
Undefeated

2023 State Bicycle Co. Undefeated Carbon Disc Road

Category
Performance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
Geometry

45
48
50
52
54
Bottom Bracket Height
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop

Carbon Disc Road Build

45
48
50
52
54
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
Source:https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0232/3305/files/2023-UndefeatedCarbon-Frame-SizeSpec_9d44f9f2-259b-4da9-a45c-4d6566d87ded.pdf?v=1690071904
