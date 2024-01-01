2020 State Bicycle Co. 4130 SS Core-Line
Geometry
52
Stack
520mm
Reach
372mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
517mm
Top Tube Slope
2.2deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
279mm
Chainstay Length
412mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
407.6mm
Front-Center
583.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
580.4mm
Wheelbase
988mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length, Unknown
402mm
Trail
69.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
65.4mm
Wheel Flop
21.3mm
Standover Height
759mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
74.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
109mm
170 mm cranks
Core-Line Build
52
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Width Max
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1666mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendTrack/Fixed-gear
Source:https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0232/3305/files/2020-4130-SizeSpec.pdf