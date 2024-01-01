HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
State Bicycle Co.
/
4130 SS

2020 State Bicycle Co. 4130 SS Core-Line

Category
Track/Fixed-gear
Design
Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Features
Single-speed capable
52
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Very upright stack and reachvs category

Geometry

52
Stack
520mm
Reach
372mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
517mm
Top Tube Slope
2.2deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
279mm
Chainstay Length
412mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
407.6mm
Front-Center
583.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
580.4mm
Wheelbase
988mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length, Unknown
402mm
Trail
69.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
65.4mm
Wheel Flop
21.3mm
Standover Height
759mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
74.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
109mm
170 mm cranks

Core-Line Build

52
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Width Max
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1666mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Track/Fixed-gear
Source:https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0232/3305/files/2020-4130-SizeSpec.pdf
Suggest Bike Edit