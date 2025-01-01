2020 Norco Bicycles Section S2
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
58
Stack
594mm
Reach
401mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.48:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
550mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
583mm
Top Tube Slope
6.9deg
Head Tube Angle
72.75deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
165mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
274mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
418mm
Front-Center
611.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
608mm
Wheelbase
1026mm
Fork Offset/Rake
48mm
Trail
55.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
53.4mm
Wheel Flop
15.8mm
Standover Height
774mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
94.8mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
99mm
175 mm cranks
S2 Build
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
31mm
Tire Outer Diameter
684mm
Bike Length with Tires
1710mm
Crank Length
175mm
Stem Length
110mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://99spokes.com/en-DE/bikes/norco/2020/section-s2