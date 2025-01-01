HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
SCOTT Sports
/
Spark

2011 SCOTT Sports Spark 30

Category
Full-suspension Cross-country MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Full suspension
L
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry

Geometry

L
Stack
583mm
Reach
448mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.3:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
490mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
618mm
Top Tube Slope
10.9deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
140mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
422mm
Wheelbase
1140mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Standover Height
800mm

30 Build

L
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
50mm
Tire Outer Diameter
659mm
Bike Length with Tires
1799mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Full-suspension Cross-country MTB
Source:https://scott.pl/archiwum/product.php?id_cat=386&id_prod=1983
