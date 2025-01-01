2011 SCOTT Sports Spark 30
Geometry
L
Stack
583mm
Reach
448mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.3:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
490mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
618mm
Top Tube Slope
10.9deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
140mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
Chainstay Length
422mm
Wheelbase
1140mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Standover Height
800mm
30 Build
L
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
50mm
Tire Outer Diameter
659mm
Bike Length with Tires
1799mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Cross-country MTB
