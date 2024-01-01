2020 Specialized Bicycles Venge Pro Race Force
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
58
Stack
581mm
Reach
405mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
537mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
577mm
Top Tube Slope
6.8deg
Head Tube Angle
73.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
180mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
Bottom Bracket Height
265mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
403.6mm
Front-Center
606mm
Front-Center Horizontal
601.4mm
Wheelbase
1005mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
363mm
Trail
53.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
51.7mm
Wheel Flop
14.7mm
Standover Height
817mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
94mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
90mm
175 mm cranks
Pro Race Force Build
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
26mm
Tire Outer Diameter
674mm
Bike Length with Tires
1679mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
440mm
Stem Length
110mm
Stem Angle
6deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://www.specialized.com/fr/fr/venge-pro/p/154594?color=227276-154594