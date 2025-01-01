2021 Specialized Bicycles Epic Comp 29
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel, 100mm rear travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
L
Stack
591mm
605mm
Reach
445mm
470mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
1.29:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
430mm
470mm
Top Tube Slope
17.5deg
14.3deg
Head Tube Angle
67.5deg
67.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75.5deg
75.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
48mm
48mm
Bottom Bracket Height
321.4mm
321.4mm
Chainstay Length
433mm
433mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.3mm
430.3mm
Front-Center
719mm
750mm
Front-Center Horizontal
717.7mm
748.7mm
Wheelbase
1148mm
1179mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
44mm
Fork Length, Unknown
505mm
505mm
Trail
105.4mm
very high
105.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
97.4mm
97.4mm
Wheel Flop
37.3mm
37.3mm
Standover Height
766mm
776mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
174.6mm
175 mm cranks
205.6mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
146.4mm
175 mm cranks
146.4mm
175 mm cranks
Comp 29 Build
M
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
738.8mm
738.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1886.8mm
1917.8mm
Crank Length
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
760mm
760mm
Stem Length
70mm
70mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Cross-country MTB
Source:https://www.specialized.com/co/es/epic-hardtail-comp/p/4221511?color=5382707-4221511