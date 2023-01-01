2018 Raleigh Bikes Superbe Base
- Category
- Comfort
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake, Women's, Step-through
Geometry
XS/SM
MD/LG
Stack
637mm
685mm
Reach
338mm
337mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.88:1
2.03:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
570mm
585mm
Top Tube Slope
26.7deg
26.1deg
Head Tube Angle
69.5deg
69.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
Head Tube Length
200mm
250mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
271mm
271mm
Chainstay Length
460mm
460mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
453.8mm
453.8mm
Front-Center
606.8mm
622.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
602.2mm
618.2mm
Wheelbase
1056mm
1072mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
Trail
74.9mm
high
74.9mm
high
Mechanical Trail
70.2mm
70.2mm
Wheel Flop
24.6mm
24.6mm
Standover Height
512mm
537mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
90.8mm
170 mm cranks
106.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
101mm
170 mm cranks
101mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
XS/SM
MD/LG
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1748mm
1764mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
640mm
640mm
Stem Length
30mm
30mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 1 in
to5 ft 6 in
5 ft 6 in
to5 ft 10 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendComfort
Source:https://www.raleighusa.com/superbe-r141