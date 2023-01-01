2019 Velo Orange Neutrino Base
- Category
- Mini-velo/Folding
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
S
L
XXL
Stack
457mm
504mm
572mm
Reach
372mm
406mm
434mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.23:1
1.24:1
1.32:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
360mm
410mm
460mm
Seat Tube Length, Effective HT Top
480mm
530mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
520mm
570mm
620mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
496mm
544mm
594mm
Top Tube Slope
13.3deg
12.1deg
13.1deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
185mm
235mm
285mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
-30mm
-30mm
-30mm
Bottom Bracket Height
290.2mm
290.2mm
290.2mm
Chainstay Length
380mm
380mm
380mm
Chainstay Length Max
400mm
400mm
400mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
378.8mm
378.8mm
378.8mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
398.9mm
398.9mm
398.9mm
Front-Center
547mm
595.9mm
644.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
546.2mm
595.2mm
644.2mm
Wheelbase
925mm
974mm
1023mm
Wheelbase Max
945mm
994mm
1043mm
Fork Offset/Rake
25mm
25mm
25mm
Trail
53.4mm
mid/neutral
53.4mm
mid/neutral
53.4mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
51.1mm
51.1mm
51.1mm
Wheel Flop
14.9mm
14.9mm
14.9mm
Standover Height
671mm
713mm
783mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
121.9mm
165 mm cranks
165.8mm
170 mm cranks
214.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
125.2mm
165 mm cranks
120.2mm
170 mm cranks
120.2mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
L
XXL
Wheel Size
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
2.25in
2.25in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
520.3mm
520.3mm
520.3mm
Bike Length with Tires
1445.3mm
1494.3mm
1543.3mm
Crank Length
165mm
170mm
170mm
Stem Length
100mm
100mm
100mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendMini-velo/Folding
Source:https://velo-orange.com/collections/new-products/products/neutrino-complete-bike