2018 Orbea Rallon Low/Slack
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 160mm fork travel, 150mm rear travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry
S/M
LG
XL
Stack
615mm
624mm
637mm
Reach
430mm
455mm
485mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.37:1
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
406mm
444mm
483mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
583mm
611mm
644mm
Head Tube Angle
65deg
65deg
65deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, ETT HT Top
75.5deg
75.5deg
75.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
35mm
35mm
35mm
Bottom Bracket Height
339.5mm
339.5mm
339.5mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
433.6mm
433.6mm
433.6mm
Front-Center
754.2mm
784.2mm
820.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
753.4mm
783.4mm
819.4mm
Wheelbase
1187mm
1217mm
1253mm
Fork Offset/Rake
48mm
48.7mm
48.7mm
Trail
121.7mm
very high
120.9mm
very high
120.9mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
110.3mm
109.6mm
109.6mm
Wheel Flop
46.6mm
46.3mm
46.3mm
Standover Height
737mm
767mm
781mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
209.7mm
170 mm cranks
239.7mm
170 mm cranks
275.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
169.5mm
170 mm cranks
169.5mm
170 mm cranks
169.5mm
170 mm cranks
Low/Slack Build
S/M
LG
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
749mm
749mm
749mm
Bike Length with Tires
1936mm
1966mm
2002mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
160 cm
to175 cm
170 cm
to185 cm
180 cm
to198 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.orbea.com/us-en/support/manuals/obook18-en/