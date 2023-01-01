2016 Orbea Rallon XTeam (High/Steep)
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 160mm fork travel, 160mm rear travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
603mm
612mm
626mm
Reach
425mm
447mm
472mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.42:1
1.37:1
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
455mm
495mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
587mm
611mm
640mm
Head Tube Angle
66deg
66deg
66deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, ETT Center
75deg
75deg
75deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
130mm
145mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
0mm
0mm
0mm
Bottom Bracket Height
353mm
294.4mm
294.4mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420mm
420mm
420mm
Front-Center
739mm
764mm
795mm
Front-Center Horizontal
739mm
764mm
795mm
Wheelbase
1159mm
1184mm
1215mm
Fork Offset/Rake
41.6mm
40.7mm
40.5mm
Fork Length, Unknown
552mm
552mm
552mm
Trail
111.6mm
very high
86.6mm
very high
86.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
102mm
79.1mm
79.3mm
Wheel Flop
41.5mm
32.2mm
32.3mm
Standover Height
750mm
770mm
790mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
216mm
170 mm cranks
299.6mm
170 mm cranks
330.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
183mm
170 mm cranks
124.4mm
170 mm cranks
124.4mm
170 mm cranks
XTeam (High/Steep) Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4mm
2.4mm
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
588.8mm
588.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1864.9mm
1772.8mm
1803.8mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
800mm
800mm
800mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 3 in
to5 ft 9 in
5 ft 7 in
to6 ft 0 in
5 ft 11 in
to6 ft 6 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.orbea.com/au-en/support/manuals/obook16-en/