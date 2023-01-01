2020 Viathon Bicycles R.1 Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
520
540
560
575
590
Stack
527mm
550mm
569mm
584mm
612mm
Reach
380mm
386mm
391mm
397mm
408mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
1.42:1
1.46:1
1.47:1
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
520mm
540mm
560mm
575mm
590mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
534mm
550mm
565mm
576mm
602mm
Top Tube Slope
3deg
3.4deg
3.5deg
3.5deg
4.8deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
72.8deg
73.2deg
73.7deg
74deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.7deg
73.4deg
73deg
73deg
72.4deg
Head Tube Length
124mm
146mm
164mm
178mm
211mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
72mm
72mm
72mm
67mm
Bottom Bracket Height
264mm
264mm
264mm
264mm
269mm
Chainstay Length
406mm
406mm
408mm
408mm
408mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
399.6mm
399.6mm
401.6mm
401.6mm
402.5mm
Front-Center
578mm
583mm
590mm
596mm
613mm
Front-Center Horizontal
573.4mm
579.4mm
586.4mm
591.4mm
609.5mm
Wheelbase
973mm
979mm
988mm
993mm
1012mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
43mm
43mm
43mm
43mm
Fork Length, Unknown
367mm
367mm
367mm
367mm
367mm
Trail
64mm
mid/neutral
59mm
mid/neutral
56.5mm
mid/neutral
53.5mm
mid/neutral
51.6mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
60.8mm
56.4mm
54.1mm
51.3mm
49.6mm
Wheel Flop
18.8mm
16.7mm
15.6mm
14.4mm
13.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
72mm
170 mm cranks
77mm
170 mm cranks
84mm
170 mm cranks
90mm
170 mm cranks
107mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
94mm
170 mm cranks
94mm
170 mm cranks
94mm
170 mm cranks
94mm
170 mm cranks
99mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
520
540
560
575
590
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1645mm
1651mm
1660mm
1665mm
1684mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendPerformance Road
