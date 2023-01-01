2019 New Albion Cycles Microbrew Base
- Category
- Mini-velo/Folding
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
48
53
55
Stack
508mm
524mm
551mm
Reach
320mm
355mm
374mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.59:1
1.48:1
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
400mm
530mm
550mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
486mm
530mm
550mm
Top Tube Slope
16deg
2.2deg
2.9deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
250mm
265mm
285mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
-5mm
-5mm
-5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
259.1mm
259.1mm
259.1mm
Chainstay Length
400mm
400mm
400mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
400mm
400mm
400mm
Front-Center
555mm
593mm
620mm
Front-Center Horizontal
548mm
592mm
613mm
Wheelbase
948mm
992mm
1013mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
Trail
44.6mm
low
44.6mm
low
44.6mm
low
Mechanical Trail
41.9mm
41.9mm
41.9mm
Wheel Flop
14.3mm
14.3mm
14.3mm
Standover Height
660.4mm
711.2mm
762mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
130.9mm
170 mm cranks
168.9mm
170 mm cranks
195.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
89.1mm
170 mm cranks
89.1mm
170 mm cranks
89.1mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
48
53
55
Wheel Size
451mm BSD
451 mm BSD
451mm BSD
451 mm BSD
451mm BSD
451 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.13in
1.13in
1.13in
Tire Outer Diameter
508.2mm
508.2mm
508.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1456.2mm
1500.2mm
1521.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendMini-velo/Folding
