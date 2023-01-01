2013 On-One Pompino Base
Geometry
L
XL
S
M
Stack
554mm
585mm
—
—
Reach
391mm
403mm
—
—
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.42:1
1.45:1
—
—
Seat Tube Length, C-T
540mm
570mm
480mm
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
555mm
576mm
525mm
542mm
Top Tube Slope
3.8deg
3.9deg
—
—
Head Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
167mm
92mm
104mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
30.7mm
31.8mm
28.7mm
29.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
308.3mm
307.2mm
310.3mm
309.5mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
418.9mm
418.8mm
419mm
419mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
138.3mm
170 mm cranks
137.2mm
170 mm cranks
140.3mm
170 mm cranks
139.5mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
L
XL
S
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Width Max
32mm
32mm
32mm
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
175 cm
to185 cm
183 cm
to193 cm
155 cm
to167 cm
165 cm
to178 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendCommuter
