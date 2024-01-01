2024 Bombtrack Bicycle Company Audax Base
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
Stack
553mm
Reach
373mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.48:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
490mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
526mm
Top Tube Slope
9.1deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
271mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
414.5mm
Front-Center
595mm
Front-Center Horizontal
590.5mm
Wheelbase
1005mm
Fork Offset/Rake
53mm
Trail
57.5mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
54.6mm
Wheel Flop
17.3mm
Standover Height
765mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
86mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
101mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
47mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1683mm
Crank Length
170mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
1600 cm
to1710 cm
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
