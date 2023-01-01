2023 Kona Bicycle Company Honzo Base
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 130mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
636mm
646mm
655mm
673mm
Reach
430mm
455mm
480mm
515mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.48:1
1.42:1
1.36:1
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
385mm
410mm
450mm
485mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
583mm
610mm
638mm
678mm
Head Tube Angle
66.5deg
66.5deg
66.5deg
66.5deg
Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
75deg
75deg
75deg
75deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
120mm
140mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
308.2mm
308.2mm
308.2mm
308.2mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420.7mm
420.7mm
420.7mm
420.7mm
Front-Center
729mm
758mm
787mm
830mm
Front-Center Horizontal
726.3mm
755.3mm
784.3mm
827.3mm
Wheelbase
1147mm
1176mm
1205mm
1248mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
42mm
42mm
42mm
Fork Length, Unknown
543mm
543mm
543mm
543mm
Trail
114.3mm
very high
114.3mm
very high
114.3mm
very high
114.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
104.8mm
104.8mm
104.8mm
104.8mm
Wheel Flop
41.8mm
41.8mm
41.8mm
41.8mm
Standover Height
742mm
729mm
728mm
731mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
190.9mm
170 mm cranks
219.9mm
170 mm cranks
248.9mm
170 mm cranks
291.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
138.2mm
170 mm cranks
138.2mm
170 mm cranks
138.2mm
170 mm cranks
138.2mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
2.25in
2.25in
2.25in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.3mm
736.3mm
736.3mm
736.3mm
Bike Length with Tires
1883.3mm
1912.3mm
1941.3mm
1984.3mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
