2021 Kona Bicycle Company Honzo Base
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Moto/Klunker/Riser Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
623mm
633mm
642mm
660mm
Reach
425mm
450mm
475mm
510mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
1.41:1
1.35:1
1.29:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
385mm
410mm
450mm
485mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
580mm
608mm
635mm
675mm
Top Tube Slope
25.7deg
23.2deg
19.4deg
16.8deg
Head Tube Angle
67deg
67deg
67deg
67deg
Seat Tube Angle
76deg
76deg
76deg
76deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
120mm
140mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
314.5mm
314.5mm
314.5mm
314.5mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
415.7mm
415.7mm
415.7mm
415.7mm
Front-Center
722mm
751mm
780mm
822mm
Front-Center Horizontal
719.3mm
748.3mm
777.3mm
820.3mm
Wheelbase
1135mm
1164mm
1193mm
1236mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
530mm
530mm
530mm
530mm
Trail
103.6mm
very high
103.6mm
very high
103.6mm
very high
103.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
95.3mm
95.3mm
95.3mm
95.3mm
Wheel Flop
37.3mm
37.3mm
37.3mm
37.3mm
Standover Height
727mm
726mm
724mm
728mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
177.5mm
170 mm cranks
206.5mm
170 mm cranks
235.5mm
170 mm cranks
277.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
144.5mm
170 mm cranks
144.5mm
170 mm cranks
144.5mm
170 mm cranks
144.5mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
749mm
749mm
749mm
749mm
Bike Length with Tires
1884mm
1913mm
1942mm
1985mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://konaworld.com/archive/2021/honzo.cfm