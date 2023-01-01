2020 Kona Bicycle Company Honzo 24
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 65mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
Stack
456mm
Reach
370mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.23:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
300mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
496mm
Top Tube Slope
20.3deg
Head Tube Angle
67.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
305.7mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
415mm
Front-Center
601mm
Front-Center Horizontal
601mm
Wheelbase
1016mm
Fork Offset/Rake
41mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
411mm
Trail
84.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
77.9mm
Wheel Flop
29.8mm
Standover Height
620mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
120.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
135.7mm
170 mm cranks
24 Build
S
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
621.3mm
Bike Length with Tires
1637.3mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids MTB
Source:https://www.konaworld.com/honzo_24.cfm