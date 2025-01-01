2020 Canyon Bicycles Grail CF SL 7.0
- Category
- Progressive Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
L
Stack
688mm
Reach
478mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
552mm
Top Tube Length, Unknown
590mm
Top Tube Slope
14deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
276mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
418.3mm
Front-Center
626.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
621.7mm
Wheelbase
1040mm
Fork Offset/Rake
-47.3mm
Trail
160.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
152.9mm
Wheel Flop
46mm
Standover Height
860mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
105.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
106mm
170 mm cranks
CF SL 7.0 Build
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1742mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
70mm
Stem Angle
6deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
184 cm
to190 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendProgressive Gravel
Source:.