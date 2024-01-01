2024 Tout Terrain Outback Xplore II 29
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
625mm
629mm
634mm
639mm
Reach
392mm
412mm
431mm
455mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.59:1
1.53:1
1.47:1
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
470mm
500mm
530mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
380mm
410mm
440mm
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
575mm
595mm
615mm
640mm
Top Tube Slope
23.6deg
18.1deg
15.1deg
12.2deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
68deg
68deg
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
125mm
130mm
135mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
65mm
65mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
305.7mm
305.7mm
305.7mm
305.7mm
Chainstay Length
462mm
462mm
462mm
462mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
457.4mm
457.4mm
457.4mm
457.4mm
Front-Center
677.7mm
698.6mm
718.5mm
744.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
674.6mm
695.6mm
715.6mm
741.6mm
Wheelbase
1132mm
1153mm
1173mm
1199mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length, Unknown
495mm
495mm
495mm
495mm
Trail
94.8mm
very high
94.8mm
very high
94.8mm
very high
94.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
87.9mm
87.9mm
87.9mm
87.9mm
Wheel Flop
32.9mm
32.9mm
32.9mm
32.9mm
Standover Height
792mm
817mm
826mm
848mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
137mm
170 mm cranks
157.9mm
170 mm cranks
177.9mm
170 mm cranks
203.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
135.7mm
170 mm cranks
135.7mm
170 mm cranks
135.7mm
170 mm cranks
135.7mm
170 mm cranks
Xplore II 29 Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.35in
2.35in
2.35in
2.35in
Tire Width Max
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
741.4mm
741.4mm
741.4mm
741.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1873.4mm
1894.4mm
1914.4mm
1940.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendRigid MTB
