2021 Tout Terrain Outback Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
627mm
632mm
632mm
636mm
Reach
395mm
414mm
434mm
457mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.59:1
1.53:1
1.46:1
1.39:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
470mm
500mm
530mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
380mm
410mm
440mm
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
575mm
595mm
615mm
640mm
Top Tube Slope
23.6deg
18.3deg
14.8deg
11.9deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
68deg
68deg
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
125mm
125mm
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
65mm
65mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
280.3mm
280.3mm
280.3mm
280.3mm
Chainstay Length
455mm
455mm
455mm
455mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
450.3mm
450.3mm
450.3mm
450.3mm
Front-Center
680.8mm
700.7mm
720.6mm
746.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
677.7mm
697.7mm
717.7mm
743.7mm
Wheelbase
1128mm
1148mm
1168mm
1194mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length, Unknown
495mm
495mm
495mm
495mm
Trail
84.5mm
very high
84.5mm
very high
84.5mm
very high
84.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
78.4mm
78.4mm
78.4mm
78.4mm
Wheel Flop
29.4mm
29.4mm
29.4mm
29.4mm
Standover Height
782mm
813mm
830mm
843mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
165.4mm
170 mm cranks
185.4mm
170 mm cranks
205.3mm
170 mm cranks
231.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
110.3mm
170 mm cranks
110.3mm
170 mm cranks
110.3mm
170 mm cranks
110.3mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
Tire Width Max
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
690.7mm
690.7mm
690.7mm
690.7mm
Bike Length with Tires
1818.7mm
1838.7mm
1858.7mm
1884.7mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:https://tout-terrain.de/en/the-products/x.over/323/outback-xplore-275