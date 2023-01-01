2021 Tout Terrain Blacktop Scrambler 27.5
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
L
XL
Stack
556mm
586mm
607mm
Reach
410mm
416mm
430mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
1.41:1
1.41:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
410mm
450mm
520mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
410mm
450mm
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
575mm
595mm
615mm
Top Tube Slope
17.2deg
15.9deg
10.7deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
165mm
185mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
55mm
55mm
55mm
Bottom Bracket Height
294.2mm
294.2mm
294.2mm
Chainstay Length
455mm
455mm
455mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
451.7mm
451.7mm
451.7mm
Front-Center
637.7mm
648.7mm
663.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
635.3mm
646.3mm
661.3mm
Wheelbase
1087mm
1098mm
1113mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47mm
47mm
47mm
Fork Length, Unknown
395mm
395mm
395mm
Trail
73.8mm
high
70.5mm
high
67.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
69.6mm
66.7mm
63.8mm
Wheel Flop
23.2mm
21.7mm
20.2mm
Standover Height
769mm
802mm
846mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
118.6mm
170 mm cranks
129.5mm
170 mm cranks
144.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
124.2mm
170 mm cranks
124.2mm
170 mm cranks
124.2mm
170 mm cranks
27.5 Build
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
2.25in
2.25in
Tire Width Max
2.25in
2.25in
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
698.3mm
698.3mm
698.3mm
Bike Length with Tires
1785.3mm
1796.3mm
1811.3mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendOff-road Touring
Source:https://tout-terrain.de/en/the-products/x.over/322/scrambler-gt