2024 Rocky Mountain Instinct C70 - Steep
- Category
- Full-suspension Trail MTB
- Design
- Moto/Klunker/Riser Bar, Full suspension
- Suspension
- 150mm fork travel, 140mm rear travel
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
XL
Stack
571mm
599mm
626mm
659mm
Reach
437mm
458mm
483mm
513mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.31:1
1.31:1
1.3:1
1.28:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
365mm
410mm
440mm
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
571mm
623mm
634mm
645mm
Top Tube Slope
22.6deg
20deg
18.8deg
18deg
Head Tube Angle
64.3deg
64.3deg
64.3deg
64.3deg
Seat Tube Angle
77.3deg
77.3deg
77.3deg
77.3deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
125mm
135mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
32mm
32mm
32mm
32mm
Bottom Bracket Height
340mm
340mm
340mm
340mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Max
450mm
450mm
450mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
438.8mm
438.8mm
438.8mm
438.8mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
448.9mm
448.9mm
448.9mm
448.9mm
Front-Center
758.8mm
788.8mm
819.8mm
854.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
758.2mm
788.2mm
819.2mm
854.2mm
Wheelbase
1197mm
1227mm
1258mm
1293mm
Wheelbase Max
1207mm
1237mm
1268mm
1303mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55.7mm
51.6mm
45.3mm
35.5mm
Trail
117.3mm
very high
121.7mm
very high
128.7mm
very high
139.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
105.7mm
109.7mm
116mm
125.8mm
Wheel Flop
45.8mm
47.6mm
50.3mm
54.6mm
Standover Height
765mm
801mm
800mm
798mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
216.9mm
170 mm cranks
246.9mm
170 mm cranks
277.8mm
170 mm cranks
312.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
170mm
170 mm cranks
170mm
170 mm cranks
170mm
170 mm cranks
170mm
170 mm cranks
C70 - Steep Build
SM
MD
LG
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
743.9mm
743.9mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1940.9mm
1970.9mm
2001.9mm
2036.9mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
