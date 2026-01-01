2020 Rocky Mountain Instinct C70 - Steep
- Design
- Drop Bar, Full suspension
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 140mm rear travel
Geometry
s
m
l
xl
Stack
607mm
611mm
621mm
630mm
Reach
408mm
432mm
455mm
482mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
1.41:1
1.36:1
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, Effective Unknown
392mm
432mm
470mm
508mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
576mm
601mm
626mm
656mm
Head Tube Angle
66deg
66deg
66deg
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
74.5deg
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
100mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
36mm
36mm
37mm
37mm
Bottom Bracket Height
39.5mm
39.5mm
335mm
335mm
Wheelbase
436mm
436mm
436mm
436mm
Wheelbase Max
1154mm
1179mm
1206mm
1237mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
Standover Height
810mm
810mm
810mm
810mm
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
-130.5mm
170 mm cranks
-130.5mm
170 mm cranks
165mm
170 mm cranks
165mm
170 mm cranks
C70 - Steep Build
s
m
l
xl
Wheel Size
29mm BSD
29 mm BSD
29mm BSD
29 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
150.9mm
150.9mm
743.9mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
586.9mm
586.9mm
1179.9mm
1179.9mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://resources.bikes.com/en/bikes/instinct/2020