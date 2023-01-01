2019 Specialized Bicycles Women's Sirrus SL Step-Through
- Category
- Fitness
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Step-through, Women's
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
536mm
561mm
590mm
Reach
373mm
383mm
393mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.46:1
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
400mm
450mm
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
532mm
549mm
568mm
Top Tube Slope
17.4deg
14.2deg
11.7deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
124mm
146mm
176mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
273mm
273mm
273mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.4mm
434.4mm
434.4mm
Front-Center
601mm
610mm
630mm
Front-Center Horizontal
596.6mm
605.6mm
625.6mm
Wheelbase
1031mm
1040mm
1060mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
390mm
390mm
390mm
Trail
70.6mm
high
64.2mm
mid/neutral
64.2mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
66.3mm
60.7mm
60.7mm
Wheel Flop
22.7mm
19.8mm
19.8mm
Standover Height
615mm
625mm
625mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
93mm
165 mm cranks
97mm
170 mm cranks
117mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
108mm
165 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks
SL Step-Through Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
32mm
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
686mm
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1717mm
1726mm
1746mm
Crank Length
165mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
580mm
580mm
600mm
Stem Length
80mm
90mm
100mm
Stem Angle
7deg
7deg
7deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendFitness
